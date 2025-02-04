Australia has banned DeepSeek AI services from government systems due to national security risks, making it one of the first countries to act against the Chinese start-up. Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke emphasised the decision was based on security concerns rather than the company's origins.

Australia has banned all DeepSeek AI services from government systems and devices, citing national security risks. The decision makes Australia one of the first nations to take direct action against the Chinese artificial intelligence start-up, which has rapidly gained global attention.

Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke announced the ban on Tuesday, stating that all DeepSeek products, applications, and services would be removed from government systems with immediate effect. The move follows an assessment by Australian intelligence agencies, which determined that the AI technology posed an unacceptable risk.

DeepSeek, founded in Hangzhou just 20 months ago, made headlines in January with its AI chatbot, which demonstrated advanced reasoning capabilities. The mobile app quickly climbed global download charts, with many experts noting its ability to deliver complex responses without requiring substantial computing power. However, concerns about data security soon overshadowed its success.

Burke emphasised that the government’s decision was not based on the company’s Chinese origins but rather on the risks posed to Australia’s national security. “AI is a technology full of potential and opportunity, but the Government will not hesitate to act when our agencies identify a national security risk," he said. He added that the approach was “country-agnostic and focused on the risk to the Australian Government and our assets."

While the ban applies strictly to government systems, Burke encouraged Australian citizens to remain vigilant about their online data security. “We urge all Australians to understand their online presence and take steps to protect their privacy," he stated.

Australia is not alone in scrutinising DeepSeek's operations. Italy's privacy regulator has already blocked the service to safeguard consumer data, while Ireland's Data Protection Commission is investigating the company. Additionally, numerous private firms worldwide have preemptively restricted access to DeepSeek amid security concerns.

The decision echoes Australia’s 2018 ban on Huawei Technologies from its 5G infrastructure, which triggered diplomatic tensions with China. However, relations between the two countries have seen improvement under Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s government since May 2022.