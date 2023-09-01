Baidu makes ChatGPT's Chinese rival, Ernie bot available to the public1 min read 01 Sep 2023, 10:22 AM IST
China's Baidu has made its ChatGPT rival chatbot Ernie fully available to the public. Launched in March this year with limited availability, Ernie bot is the first home-grown AI application to be made fully available to the public in China, and is not available outside the country.