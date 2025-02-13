Baidu plans to make its AI chatbot free
SummaryThe Beijing-based company stated that it would offer its Ernie AI chatbot at no cost to both desktop and mobile users.
Shares of Baidu surged after the Chinese tech giant announced plans to make its popular ChatGPT-style artificial intelligence chatbot available for free starting April 1, amid growing competition in China’s rapidly expanding AI market.
