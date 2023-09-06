Baidu shares expected to witness sustained rise after launch of ChatGPT rival Ernie bot1 min read 06 Sep 2023, 08:39 AM IST
Baidu's market valuation is expected to rise after the launch of its AI chatbot Ernie bot, which has garnered over 1 million users and topped China's app rankings. Analysts predict a positive impact on Baidu's stock and believe the company is the best investment proxy to China's AI development.
China's leading online search provider Baidu is expected to see a boost in its market valuation after the launch of ChatGPT alternative Ernie bot last week, reigniting a rally that has increased the company's valuation by $23 billion from last year.
