Baidu shares expected to witness sustained rise after launch of ChatGPT rival Ernie bot

 1 min read 06 Sep 2023, 08:39 AM IST Livemint

Baidu's market valuation is expected to rise after the launch of its AI chatbot Ernie bot, which has garnered over 1 million users and topped China's app rankings. Analysts predict a positive impact on Baidu's stock and believe the company is the best investment proxy to China's AI development.

(FILES) The company logo is displayed at Baidu's headquarters in Beijing on September 6, 2022. China's Baidu rolled out its ChatGPT rival ERNIE Bot to the public on August 31, 2023, in a major leap for the country's tech sector as it aims to cash in on the global artificial intelligence gold rush. (Photo by Jade GAO / AFP) (AFP)Premium
China's leading online search provider Baidu is expected to see a boost in its market valuation after the launch of ChatGPT alternative Ernie bot last week, reigniting a rally that has increased the company's valuation by $23 billion from last year. 

Also Read| Baidu makes ChatGPT's Chinese rival, Ernie bot available to the public

Baidu along with other Chinese companies like SenseTime, Baichuan Intelligent Technology, Zhipu AI, and MiniMax had launched their AI chatbot in China after securing regulatory approval for mass release. Ernie bot went on to garner over 1 million users and went on top of China's app rankings, reported Bloomberg. 

Baidu CEO Robin Li later said at an industry event that 70 artificial intelligence language models with over 1 billion parameters have been released in China. He also noted that Ernie 3.5 has double the processing speed of the previous version while having a 50 percent improved efficiency. Li also hinted at the launch of a newer version of Ernie bot in the future. 

Boris Van, an analyst at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co said, “For Baidu, this is undoubtedly a positive surprise, with market participants and businesses all expecting approvals to come at a later date," 

JPMorgan chase & Co. is expecting an overall sentiment lift for Chinese internet stocks owing to the registration of AI-generated content services. 

Also Read| OpenAI launches ChatGPT Enterprise for business, featuring enhanced security amid usership decline

JPMorgan analysts wrote, “We believe Baidu is currently the best investment proxy to China’s AIGC development," 

According to Bloomberg, Baidu's American depositary receipts continue to be down for more than 10 percent from the highs of February but the call option volume rose in the US on Thursday after the launch announcement of Ernie bot. 

Updated: 06 Sep 2023, 08:48 AM IST
