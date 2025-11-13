Baidu unveils new AI chips as China accelerates tech self-sufficiency efforts
Summary
The M100, designed by its chip unit Kunlunxin, is mainly used for large-scale inferencing.
Baidu unveiled two artificial intelligence chips as Chinese tech giants ramp up their chip-making efforts amid China’s push for technological self-sufficiency.
