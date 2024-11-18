Ben Affleck on why AI can’t affect the entertainment industry: ’It cannot write Shakespeare...’

  • Hollywood actor and filmmaker Ben Affleck dismisses fears of AI replacing creative professionals, citing its limitations. Affleck stressed that collaboration, taste, and intuition—the essence of creative processes—are beyond the reach of AI.

Published18 Nov 2024, 09:49 AM IST
Ben Affleck on AI, says, ‘AI won’t replicate for a meaningful period of time’
Ben Affleck on AI, says, ‘AI won’t replicate for a meaningful period of time’(Reuters)

Hollywood star Ben Affleck isn’t losing sleep over artificial intelligence (AI) taking over creative jobs, despite mounting concerns across industries. Speaking at CNBC’s Delivering Alpha conference in New York, the actor and filmmaker highlighted why he believes AI has clear limits in the arts.

“AI can write you imitative verse. It cannot write you Shakespeare,” said Affleck, addressing growing fears about technology replacing actors and writers. As CEO and co-founder of Artists Equity, Affleck is focused on reshaping the entertainment business model but sees no immediate threat from AI in the world of creativity.

Affleck stressed that collaboration, taste, and intuition—the essence of creative processes—are beyond the reach of AI. “Having actors in a room consulting on taste is something AI won’t replicate for a meaningful period of time,” he explained.

While he acknowledged AI’s potential to streamline costly and tedious aspects of filmmaking, he said such advancements could actually lower barriers for emerging filmmakers. He sees tools powered by AI making it easier for the next generation to create projects like Good Will Hunting.

However, Affleck warned of challenges for visual effects teams. “I wouldn’t want to be in visual effects,” he admitted, noting that AI advancements could significantly cut costs, potentially displacing workers in that field.

Perks of AI

Affleck noted that artificial intelligence could help reduce the labour-intensive and expensive aspects of filmmaking. He believes this could open doors for young filmmakers by lowering the barriers to entry, making it easier for future creators to produce works similar to Good Will Hunting.

However, Affleck emphasised that AI's role remains limited to imitation rather than innovation. He compared it to a craftsman observing someone create furniture and then replicating it. "Nothing new is created," he said, underscoring the distinction between technical skill and true artistic creativity.

Affleck also drew a line between craftsmanship and artistry. “Being a craftsman is knowing how to work; art is knowing when to stop. Taste will be a very difficult thing for AI to learn,” he concluded.

