Ben Affleck on AI, says, ‘AI won’t replicate for a meaningful period of time’

Hollywood star Ben Affleck isn't losing sleep over artificial intelligence (AI) taking over creative jobs, despite mounting concerns across industries. Speaking at CNBC's Delivering Alpha conference in New York, the actor and filmmaker highlighted why he believes AI has clear limits in the arts.

"AI can write you imitative verse. It cannot write you Shakespeare," said Affleck, addressing growing fears about technology replacing actors and writers. As CEO and co-founder of Artists Equity, Affleck is focused on reshaping the entertainment business model but sees no immediate threat from AI in the world of creativity.

Affleck stressed that collaboration, taste, and intuition—the essence of creative processes—are beyond the reach of AI. "Having actors in a room consulting on taste is something AI won't replicate for a meaningful period of time," he explained.

While he acknowledged AI’s potential to streamline costly and tedious aspects of filmmaking, he said such advancements could actually lower barriers for emerging filmmakers. He sees tools powered by AI making it easier for the next generation to create projects like Good Will Hunting.

However, Affleck warned of challenges for visual effects teams. “I wouldn’t want to be in visual effects," he admitted, noting that AI advancements could significantly cut costs, potentially displacing workers in that field.

However, Affleck emphasised that AI's role remains limited to imitation rather than innovation. He compared it to a craftsman observing someone create furniture and then replicating it. "Nothing new is created," he said, underscoring the distinction between technical skill and true artistic creativity.