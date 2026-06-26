India must build foundational AI models or risk becoming a mere consumer: BharatGen

BharatGen has received access to 1,400 GPUs through the mission, Ramakrishnan told Mint. The company has used this to release Param-2, a 17-billion-parameter foundational model trained from scratch. “The next step is scaling to 70-100 billion parameters and eventually to one trillion parameters. Alongside this, we’ve also built Sooktam2 for text-to-speech, Shrutam2 for speech-to-text, and Patram for understanding documents. The next generation of all these models is already in development.”