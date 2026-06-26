India must build foundational AI models or risk becoming a mere consumer: BharatGen

India must build the foundational models underpinning the artificial intelligence (AI) age or risk becoming merely a consumer of the disruptive technology, according to the country’s only not-for-profit AI entity, which is also the largest benefactor of the government’s $1.2-billion AI mission.
BharatGen, a consortium of AI labs across nine institutes, was set up by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay in December 2024 as a non-profit, and received a ₹1,058.82 crore grant under the Centre’s AI mission on 18 September 2025. The entity is developing one of India’s first sovereign large language models (LLMs)—foundational AI systems that mimic human writing and speech by analyzing vast amounts of data.
“We can only truly understand AI models when we build them from scratch,” said Ganesh Ramakrishnan, chair professor for computer science engineering at the IIT-Bombay and founding director of BharatGen.