India must build foundational AI models or risk becoming a mere consumer: BharatGen

BharatGen, a consortium of AI labs across nine institutes, was set up by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay in December 2024 as a non-profit, and received a ₹1,058.82 crore grant under the Centre’s AI mission on 18 September 2025. The entity is developing one of India’s first sovereign large language models (LLMs)—foundational AI systems that mimic human writing and speech by analyzing vast amounts of data.