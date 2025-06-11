Bhavish Agarwal's AI company Krutrim to launch AI assistant and chatbot ‘Kruti’ on June 12 — all we know so far

Krutrim, the artificial intelligence arm of Bhavish Agarwal's Ola Group, is set to launch its own agentic AI assistant dubbed ‘Kruti’ on June 12, the tech startup said in a post on X.

“Ask Kruti what to eat, where to order, or how to cook it. Your own food agent will now be just a prompt away. Coming on 12th June!” Krutrim posted on social media platform X, with a video visualising the tool.

India's first AI assistant? What we know so far… Billed as “India's first AI assistant”, Krutrim said the system “not only responds to user prompts, but also takes initiative, adapts to user needs, and acts proactively to fulfil tasks or objectives”.

Unlike standard chatbots that wait for explicit instructions, agentic AI assistants can anticipate needs, make decisions, and execute actions autonomously within defined boundaries, a report by PTI noted.

Krutrim has also teased the launch in an earlier post on X, writing: “Excited to introduce Kruti, India's first agentic AI assistant. Reimagined from the core, Kruti listens, adapts, and acts proactively, purposefully, and in your language. This is a leap beyond chatbots. More updates on 12th June. Stay tuned!”

Krutrim Cloud hosts Meta’s Llama 4 AI models in India In April, Krutrim said it has started hosting Meta’s Llama 4 open source models on its cloud platform, claiming: “Krutrim became one of the world's first AI companies to deploy Meta’s Llama 4 models on domestic servers. Krutrim presently hosts Llama 4 Scout and Llama 4 Maverick at prices ranging ₹7 to ₹17 per million tokens.”

A token in AI generally refers to a component of a larger data set like words, characters, or phrases that are used by platforms for processing queries.

Krutrim currently hosts China-based DeepSeek AI models that range from 8 billion to 700 billion parameters, at prices ranging from ₹10 to ₹60 per million tokens.