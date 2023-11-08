Biden’s AI Order Is Government’s Bid for Dominance
The Editorial Board , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 08 Nov 2023, 01:11 PM IST
SummaryHis executive action will help the giants but slow down innovation.
President Biden rightly says the U.S. is in a technological arms race with China. Then why is he ordering an across-the-board government intrusion into artificial intelligence (AI) that will slow American innovation?
