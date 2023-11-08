Biden’s AI Order Is Government’s Bid for Dominance

President Biden rightly says the U.S. is in a technological arms race with China. Then why is he ordering an across-the-board government intrusion into artificial intelligence (AI) that will slow American innovation?

“To realize the promise of AI and avoid the risks, we need to govern this technology, not—and there’s no other way around it, in my view. It must be governed," Mr. Biden said last week in issuing a 63-page executive order. He called it “the most significant action any government anywhere in the world has ever taken on AI safety, security, and trust." This isn’t reassuring.

***

AI covers a broad sweep of applications including chatbots, and deep-learning and large-language models that mimic human neural networks at exponentially higher power. Most large businesses already use AI in some form, and it has enormous potential to boost labor productivity, advance human knowledge and save lives. It also carries risks, especially if generative AI eventually resembles human cognition.

The President’s order includes a few useful ideas such as providing guidance on authenticating content and water-marking to clearly label AI-generated content so Americans can discern if, say, a political ad includes manipulated images or voices. The order also seeks to increase visas for foreign workers with AI skills.

Yet it isn’t clear that government has anything close to the expertise to understand AI, which is developing rapidly, much less the wisdom to know how to regulate its various applications. And the risk is that it will tie up in red tape American companies that are developing AI for beneficial uses.

Under the order, federal agencies will have to establish guidelines “for developing and deploying safe, secure, and trustworthy AI systems" within 270 days. Companies developing AI models that pose a “serious risk" to national security, economic security, or public health and safety will have to notify regulators when training their models and share the results of “red-team safety tests."

These safety tests will have to probe AI systems for flaws, including discriminatory biases, limitations, errors and risks from misuse. Federal agencies don’t have the capacity to oversee hundreds of thousands of AI systems that could fall under their purview—from predictive crime models to factory robots—even if they were to raid OpenAI for engineers.

While engineers usually test their products for bugs before launching them, no system is perfect. Chatbots are known to “hallucinate"—i.e., fabricate information—on occasion. But each new version improves as bugs are discovered and fixed, and more data is fed into the models. That’s how iterative AI works.

Progressives warn that AI models can propagate racial and gender discrimination if biases are ingrained in data they are trained on. That’s true, but companies that use AI are still obligated to follow civil-rights laws, so they have every incentive to ensure that their models don’t discriminate.

The Biden Administration’s bigger concern seems to be that AI systems are highly adept at detecting subtle patterns and correlations that may cause a disparate impact on certain groups. Hence, Mr. Biden directs federal agencies to review business AI models such as those used in underwriting loans and hiring for disparities affecting “protected groups."

AI large-language models could also discriminate based on political viewpoint and amplify progressive narratives if they are trained on news stories from a liberal press and academic studies. Yet that risk doesn’t seem to worry the Administration, though it ought to concern AI developers since it could cause half the country to turn against the technology.

AI has enormous potential to assist with drug development, predicting disease risk and selecting treatments. But the order will complicate such advances by micromanaging how healthcare providers and drug makers use AI, and setting up a central repository to track incidents that allegedly cause harm, including through bias. This will be a boon, perhaps intentional, for the tort bar.

Big Tech and other large companies might be able to manage these new regulatory and legal headaches, which may be why many CEOs have invited regulation. But startups and smaller businesses will have an added burden in lawyers and monitors who report to government, resulting in less competition. If Mr. Biden’s order had been in force a decade ago, would OpenAI have progressed as fast?

***

Mr. Biden’s lawyers know he lacks the legal authority to do most of what he’s seeking to do, which is why he’s invoking expansive presidential powers to protect national defense under the 1950 Defense Production Act. Imagine if Bill Clinton as President had done the same to impose government control over the free-wheeling internet.

The Administration is touting an “AI safety pledge" signed by the U.S., U.K. and China last week. But Beijing is unlikely to honor such safeguards as it moves rapidly to surpass U.S. leadership in AI, including military uses. The best news about the order is that it will have to be implemented with regulation that can be challenged in court for its legal overreach.