Biden’s farewell to China’s tech sector: A new type of forbidden chip
SummaryThe export of memory chips used in AI applications is restricted, but a delayed announcement gave Chinese companies the chance to stock up.
The U.S. introduced its latest restrictions on transferring advanced chips to China, but the delay in cutting off chips useful in artificial intelligence showed how the Biden administration has struggled to stall Beijing’s advances.
