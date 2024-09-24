Big Tech is rushing to find clean power to fuel AI’s insatiable appetite
Jennifer Hiller , Amrith Ramkumar , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 24 Sep 2024, 07:53 PM IST
SummaryGoogle and Microsoft are scrounging for geothermal and other green-power sources after emissions surge.
Tech giants swore just a few years ago that they would slash their carbon emissions. Then they got swept up in artificial-intelligence mania.
