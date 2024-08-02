Big Tech’s AI race has one main winner: Nvidia

Apple isn’t running in quite the same AI spending race. But its results Thursday showed how the company also has a lot riding on its own adoption of generative AI. iPhone revenue slipped 1% year over year ahead of what is expected to be a big cycle for the pioneering smartphone, as Apple brings the new AI technology it previewed earlier this summer to its products. But that rollout will be slow, as the company has confirmed that not all the capabilities of its Apple Intelligence platform will be available when its new phones launch. The company said overall revenue growth for the September quarter would be about the same as the 5% growth reported for the June period. Apple’s shares edged up slightly in after-hours trades Thursday.