Big Tech’s budding AI monopoly

The European Commission is “looking into some of the agreements that have been concluded between large digital market players and generative AI developers and providers," specifically whether Microsoft’s investment in OpenAI might be reviewable under the EU Merger Regulation. In April the U.K. Competition and Markets Authority invited input from interested parties on investments by Microsoft and Amazon into AI. It also revealed that it had discovered an “interconnected web" of more than 90 partnerships and “strategic investments" among the same group of firms, which it said could be used to “shield themselves from competition."