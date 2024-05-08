Big tech’s great AI power grab

One problem is that data centres tend to consume power at a steady rate, including when the sun is not shining nor the wind blowing. So technology firms are also thinking of ways to make data-processing more flexible. In March Sidewalk Infrastructure Partners, an infrastructure-technology company co-created by Alphabet, presented a detailed plan for how this could be achieved. It involves a combination of microgrids (which can run independently but also exchange energy with others nearby), batteries and advanced software in order to enable shifting less time-sensitive tasks, such as training AI models, to periods of fallow demand. Jonathan Winer, one of Sidewalk’s founders, expects such data centres to pop up first in energy-constrained places like Arizona, California and Massachusetts.