Bill Gates speaks on transformational impact of AI: 'Job of software engineers will…..'
During an interaction with Zerodha founder Nikhil Kamath on his podcast, Bill Gates outlined the transformational role of AI and how it can benefit humanity
Microsoft founder Bill Gates doesn't think that the massive acceleration in the use of artificial intelligence (AI) users will impact the jobs of software engineers. During an interaction with Zerodha founder Nikhil Kamath on his podcast, Bill Gates outlined the transformational role of AI and how it can benefit humanity.