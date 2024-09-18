BlackRock, Global Infrastructure Partners, Microsoft, MGX launch AI partnership
Summary
- The partnership, called the Global AI Infrastructure Investment Partnership, will additionally build out energy infrastructure to create power sources for the facilities, the companies said.
BlackRock , Microsoft and United Arab Emirates state-backed investor MGX are partnering on a new artificial-intelligence infrastructure fund that aims to raise $30 billion to invest in data centers and related power infrastructure.
