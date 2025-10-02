BlackRock launches AI tool for financial advisors. Its first client is a big one.
Summary
The new Auto Commentary feature of BlackRock’s Aladdin platform will comb through various data inputs to give advisors suggestions on points to raise with clients about their portfolios.
BlackRock is rolling out new artificial intelligence capabilities for financial advisors, and it already has a significant client on board.
