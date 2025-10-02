He says BlackRock views AI as a “structural force" that will bring significant change to the wealth management industry over time. But in the near term, the focus will be on “the efficiency factor and how much time advisors could spend with their clients building the trusted relationships, doing holistic advice," he says. “I don’t see that there’s going to be a shift where AI is going to be completely replacing the advisor. I think the wealth management industry is based on a level of trust, which at this point is very personal."