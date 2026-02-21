Why Blackstone’s $1.2 billion bet on Neysa matters for India’s AI future
Sharad Sanghi, Neysa's CEO, breaks down how this massive investment will power India's AI ambitions and what it means for local compute.
At the India AI Summit, a less discussed but foundational piece of the AI stack broke into the headlines. Mumbai-based AI infrastructure startup Neysa announced a $1.2 billion capital raise led by alternative asset manager Blackstone, among the largest funding rounds in the country’s AI infrastructure sector.