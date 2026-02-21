Why Blackstone’s $1.2 billion bet on Neysa matters for India’s AI future

How does this infrastructure layer connect with India’s larger sovereign AI debate?

When people talk about indigenous models or DeepSeek, they often miss the compute backbone needed to actually run those models. There was a narrative that efficiency improvements might mean less computing. That’s partly true. But at the same time, frontier models are also getting larger. So demand is moving in both directions. DeepSeek and other initiatives spurred urgency, and the government accelerated the India AI Mission, funding domestic model efforts. But trained models still need GPUs and lots of them—ideally within the country for data sovereignty, compliance, and performance. India has 22 official languages and hundreds of dialects. You can’t serve that without local data and local compute. All of that requires infrastructure.