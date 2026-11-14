Blackstone-backed AirTrunk proposes ₹1.03 lakh crore investment in two data centre campuses in Andhra Pradesh

AirTrunk, the Blackstone-backed data centre operator, has submitted detailed plans for two hyperscale data centre campuses in Andhra Pradesh, involving a proposed investment of around ₹1.03 lakh crore ($11 billion). The project could emerge as one of India's largest digital infrastructure investments.

The company has submitted a detailed project report for the proposed campuses, which will have a combined capacity of up to 1.8 gigawatts (GW), according to a Bloomberg report citing a company statement. The proposal is currently under consideration by the Andhra Pradesh government.

The development comes as the state seeks to position itself as a major data centre and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure hub. However, the scale of the proposed investments has also raised concerns about the availability of electricity and water to support energy-intensive facilities.

AirTrunk plans low-water cooling technology AirTrunk said its proposed data centre campuses would adopt low-water, air-cooled technology to minimise water consumption. The facilities would also rely on industrial water supplies instead of municipal sources.

The company's plans come amid growing scrutiny over the environmental impact of large-scale data centre developments, particularly their electricity and water requirements.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has said the state government is taking steps to strengthen its energy and water infrastructure to accommodate the growing demand from major technology investments.

Google developing $15 billion AI hub AirTrunk's proposal follows Alphabet-owned Google’s announcement of a $15 billion investment in an AI hub in Andhra Pradesh. The project, which includes a data centre and an undersea cable system, is expected to begin operations in 2028.

The investment represents Google's biggest bet in India and is central to Naidu's ambition to develop Andhra Pradesh, particularly Visakhapatnam, into a major technology hub that can attract investments, generate employment and accelerate economic growth.

However, the project has encountered objections from residents and environmental groups concerned about the pressure it could place on local water supplies and electricity infrastructure.

“At this stage, there is no going back,” he said. “We have to take it to its logical conclusion. But at the same time, we won’t compromise on public interest, either myself or Google.”

Opposition parties, including the YSR Congress Party, have questioned whether Visakhapatnam, which already faces water shortages, has sufficient infrastructure to support projects of such a large scale.

Andhra Pradesh plans 160 GW renewable energy capacity Addressing concerns over the availability of resources, Naidu said the government was preparing to meet the additional electricity requirements through an expansion of renewable energy capacity.

Speaking in an interview in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, the chief minister said Andhra Pradesh was developing nearly 160 GW of green energy capacity, including solar power generation and transmission infrastructure.

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The state is also pursuing wind energy, pumped-storage hydropower and battery storage projects. Thermal power generation would help meet electricity requirements in the short term, he added.

Polavaram project expected to strengthen water supplies Water availability remains another major challenge as Andhra Pradesh prepares for large-scale technology investments.

Naidu said the government was working to strengthen water supplies through river interlinking initiatives and the Polavaram irrigation project, which is targeted for completion by March 2027.

The government has maintained that it is taking the necessary precautions to ensure uninterrupted power and water supplies for upcoming industrial and technology projects.