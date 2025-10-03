Mint Explainer | AI deepfakes are everywhere: What Bollywood's fight means for online platforms
Summary
With AI models now able to clone voices and faces, courts are becoming the battleground for celebrities seeking to safeguard their image, raising broader questions about digital rights and platform liability
The battle to control one's image has moved from the paparazzi lens to the artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm.
