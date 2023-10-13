Bots Are Joining Your Meetings and They Think You Talk Too Much

“There’s a weird power dynamic there," says Jessica Malnik, a marketer in her 30s. Lately, when attending webinars in her field, Malnik says, she has noticed many more AI notetakers showing up. Each one occupies a faceless, darkened Brady Bunch square, which she says can create a weird feeling in a virtual room. And though users of such tools usually name them accordingly—“So-and-So’s Notetaker," for example—they sometimes give more humanlike names that camouflage their presence, she says.