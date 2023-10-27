Can AI destroy humanity? ChatGPT maker OpenAI forms team to study risks
OpenAI creates team to study ‘catastrophic risks’ posed by 'frontier AI' models that include Chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) threats.
ChatGPT maker OpenAI is creating a team to study the catastrophic risks posed by the 'frontier A'I' models created by the company. The new team called Preparedness will look at some serious threats posed by artificial intelligence technologies including Chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) threats.