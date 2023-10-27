ChatGPT maker OpenAI is creating a team to study the catastrophic risks posed by the 'frontier A'I' models created by the company. The new team called Preparedness will look at some serious threats posed by artificial intelligence technologies including Chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) threats. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a blogpost about the new initiative, OpenAI wrote, “To support the safety of highly-capable AI systems, we are developing our approach to catastrophic risk preparedness, including building a Preparedness team and launching a challenge."

“We believe that frontier AI models, which will exceed the capabilities currently present in the most advanced existing models, have the potential to benefit all of humanity. But they also pose increasingly severe risks." the Sam Altman led company noted. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

OpenAI noted that the company is aiming to minimize the risks posed by AI models as they continue to improve with the new ‘Preparedness’ team that will led by Aleksander Madry, Director of Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Center for Deployable Machine Learning and will now be on leave to join OpenAI, Forbes reported.

The new team will “tightly connect capability assessment, evaluations, and internal red teaming for frontier models, from the models we develop in the near future to those with AGI-level capabilities."

Moreover, the Preparedness team will also track, evaluate, forecast and prepare against catastrophic risks spanning multiple categories like individualized persuasion, cybersecurity, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) threats, autonomous replication and adaptation (ARA). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The mission of the Preparedness team will also involve developing a Risk-Informed Development Policy (RDP) which will detail OpenAI's approach to developing future AI models, taking protective measures and establishing a government structure for accountability and oversight.

Moreover, OpenAI has also launched an AI Preparedness Challenge to give ideas on catastrophic misuse prevention. The company is willing to offer $25,000 in API credits to the top 10 submissions.

