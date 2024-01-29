Can AI ring in a change for smartphones?

Is this the first time that a phone has AI smarts?

No. Chipmakers such as Qualcomm and Mediatek, as well as Apple, have for a few years now had separate processor modules that seek to automate and optimize processes in smartphones. For instance, the battery optimization feature in your phone is an AI algorithm that assesses your smartphone usage pattern and adjusts charging speed and timing to increase battery longevity. However, most AI features were not ‘visible’ to most users—which Samsung has now done with live phone call transcripts, AI object erasers in photos, summary generator in voice recorder and more. As smaller AI models become affordable to create, such features will increasingly trickle down to mainstream smartphones.