Centre plans market platform for AI startups in next mission phase: MeitY
The ministry will actively incorporate feedback on the challenges faced during its first large-scale AI splash into next year’s plans, according to Abhishek Singh, additional secretary, MeitY, and chief executive of the IndiaAI Mission.
NEW DELHI : The next phase of India’s AI Mission will pivot toward building a marketplace to commercialize the models and applications built by the startups that were funded in its initial tranche, Abhishek Singh, additional secretary at the ministry of electronics and IT (MeitY) and chief executive of the IndiaAI Mission, said in an interview.