Centre plans market platform for AI startups in next mission phase: MeitY

Will our datasets platform be monetized?

Datasets are owned by data owners, so they have to lay down the policy for how the data will be shared. The provisions with regard to monetization, if at all it has to be done, (comes) under the purview of the national data sharing and accessibility policy. The objective is to ensure that datasets are available. The objective is to ensure the researchers and entrepreneurs are able to use the datasets for training models and building applications—monetization will be decided by those who own the data, not the government.