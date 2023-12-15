Chandrayaan-3, Mars and Gaganyaan missions: Here's how ISRO is using AI for space exploration
Union Minister Jitendra Singh said artificial intelligence solutions are part of various ongoing projects of the Indian Space Research Organisation, including the Gaganyaan programme.
Artificial intelligence (AI) solutions are part of many upcoming missions and programmes of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), including the Gaganyaan mission, Minister of State Jitendra Singh told the Rajya Sabha in a written reply on Thursday. He said AI played a crucial role in the Mars mission and the soft landing of the Chandrayaan-3 mission spacecraft.