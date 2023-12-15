comScore
Chandrayaan-3, Mars and Gaganyaan missions: Here's how ISRO is using AI for space exploration
Chandrayaan-3, Mars and Gaganyaan missions: Here's how ISRO is using AI for space exploration

 Livemint , Written By Akriti Anand

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said artificial intelligence solutions are part of various ongoing projects of the Indian Space Research Organisation, including the Gaganyaan programme.

This screen grab made from video footage from ISRO via AFPTV taken on July 14, 2023, shows an Indian Space Research Organisation rocket carrying the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft lifting off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, an island off the coast of southern Andhra Pradesh state. (AFP)Premium
This screen grab made from video footage from ISRO via AFPTV taken on July 14, 2023, shows an Indian Space Research Organisation rocket carrying the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft lifting off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, an island off the coast of southern Andhra Pradesh state. (AFP)

Artificial intelligence (AI) solutions are part of many upcoming missions and programmes of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), including the Gaganyaan mission, Minister of State Jitendra Singh told the Rajya Sabha in a written reply on Thursday. He said AI played a crucial role in the Mars mission and the soft landing of the Chandrayaan-3 mission spacecraft.

He said the "major achievements and outcomes of artificial intelligence in terms of enhancing space exploration include...interplanetary missions – Chandrayaan and Mars missions, including orbit manoeuvring and soft landing of Chandrayaan-3, including identification of the landing site."

Other achievements included:

1. Satellite data analysis and processing of India’s remote sensing, meteorological, communication, and navigation satellites

2. Delivery of Earth observation applications – crop yield prediction, weather forecasting and nowcasting, disaster forecasting, land use and land cover maps, urban expansion planning, detection of encroachment, built-up, settlement, urban waterbodies, forest cover changes, roads, dams, ships, vessels etc.

ISRO is using AI for...

Singh, the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, said artificial intelligence solutions are part of various ongoing projects and programmes of ISRO.

Some of such major projects include "the Gaganyaan Program, recently accomplished Chandrayaan-3 mission, Operational Launch vehicle and Spacecraft programmes, Earth Observation data analysis, etc", Singh said.

"Artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions are being developed for launch vehicles, spacecraft operations, big data analytics, space robotics, space traffic management, among others," Singh told the Rajya Sabha.

He said the Department of Space is undertaking projects and programmes in the domains of artificial intelligence, which are at different stages of feasibility studies and implementation. The major ones include:

1. Launch vehicle and spacecraft mission trajectory design and autonomous operations;

2. Launch vehicle and satellite health monitoring and prediction from the telemetry data;

3. Satellite Data Processing for Resource mapping, weather prediction, disaster prediction, geo-intelligence (object and change detection), Precision agriculture, Agroforestry etc.

4. Humanoid robots and chatbots

5. Space Robotics and smart manufacturing in space

Singh informed the Rajya Sabha that collaborative efforts between ISRO and Institutions like IITs and IISc are involved in the "development of a few niche AI applications".

Published: 15 Dec 2023, 09:57 PM IST
