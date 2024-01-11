Artificial intelligence (AI), the maestro of the modern tech-driven renaissance, creates innovative melodies that reverberate across multiple industries including healthcare, entertainment, and finance among others. Its impact is not only felt in the goods and services we use but also in whole business models.

A Delhi-based artificial intelligence startup ‘Kamoto.ai’ has unlocked revenue generation through its advanced generative AI technology. The company, in partnership with Bollywood actress Sunny Leone, achieved a remarkable feat amid the transpiring technological advancements in the entertainment domain. The Bollywood diva has become the first ever personality from India to come up with her official AI Replica, which was launched at an event in Mumbai on Wednesday. Kamoto.AI co-founders Toshendra Sharma and Rohendra Singh, Sunny Leone, and other influencers were present at the event. Addressing the event here, Toshendra Sharma said, “It is about time the stakeholders in the entertainment and film industries took cognizance of the same and leveraged technology with a steadfast approach to offer newer avenues to the loyal fan base across the country." Sunny Leone expressed her excitement over her official interactive AI replica, calling it a new beginning of sorts. “I would reiterate here that in this phase of life, I intend to delve into avenues that I haven’t explored earlier, and that help me grow, in both artistic as well as business aspects. I hope that it would ultimately help me create a better bonding and rapport with fans from across the country," she said. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Sunny posted a short video of her AI replica and wrote, “I can't believe that this is me 😵😲" “Now all of you can call me or chat with me whenever you want!!For more details..check out@KamotoAI and make sure you let me know what did you ask my AI Clone," she added.

Sunny Leone's AI replica is trained on her voice and personal data to deliver a personalized experience. People can now interact via chat or voice calls through Kamoto.ai's AI character marketplace, the company said.

LiveMint interacted with Kamoto.ai's founder Toshendra Sharma regarding AI replicas of celebrities and deepfake technology.

‘Fan-celebrity interaction’

The core concept behind introducing official replicas of celebrities is to revolutionize fan-celebrity interaction, and bridge the gap between fans and their idols by enabling personal connection beyond their limited time, Sharma told us.

“This innovative approach allows fans to experience an authentic and intimate interaction with their favorite stars, anytime and anywhere. Besides this, these AI personas are designed to embody the knowledge, experience, and unique characteristics of the celebrities which opens up exciting opportunities for businesses to incorporate these clones into their services," he said.

Sunny was willing to embrace this technology, despite recent controversies surrounding deep fakes, and demonstrated her commitment to showcasing the responsible and beneficial use of tech, Sharma said.

He said the entertainment sector is just the starting point, the company will also expand its horizons to influential personalities from business, technology, finance, sports, and politics.

‘Use of official AI replicas in businesses’

The company offers APIs for the AI personalities crafted on its platform which are available for purchase from the respective AI personality owners, and serve as invaluable tools for brands looking to integrate AI replicas into their digital strategies seamlessly, Sharma said.

“By renting these APIs of preferred celebrities, brands can facilitate customer interactions, allowing them to engage with renowned celebrity AI replicas. This approach not only enhances brand engagement but also provides customers with the opportunity to interact with licensed AI replicas of their favorite celebrities," the founder told LiveMint.

“Brands can generate additional revenue by renting out their APIs to other businesses. Celebrities can also leverage this integration to not only expand their revenue streams through collaborations but also to keep their fans consistently connected and entertained in a deeply personalized manner. We revolutionize the way celebrities engage with their audience, providing an innovative avenue for sustained interaction and revenue growth," he added.

‘Ethical considerations, deepfake risk, cyber security’

Kamoto.ai faced various challenges including consent and personality rights, data privacy, authenticity and accuracy, legal compliance, misinformation and abuse, user experience, deepfake concerns, and cultural sensitivity while creating AI clones.

Before the development of Kamoto.ai, meticulous measures were implemented to safeguard against potential misuse, Toshendra said.

“The application is intricately designed to address explicit, offensive, and sensitive queries with utmost dignity, redirecting the conversation towards more public-oriented topics," he told us.

While being specific on cyber security, the company distinguishes itself from technologies like deepfake through a different fundamental approach, the founder revealed.

He said the company creates AI replicas with explicit consent and official undertakings from the individuals involved, however, deepfake involves the unauthorized use of publicly available pictures and videos of celebrities, a clear breach of privacy and security.

“We require disclosing the identity of the person creating and publishing the AI Character before marking any licensed AI Personality and enabling the monetization. This prevents the misuse. Drawing a clear distinction from deepfake, Kamoto.AI is committed to responsible technology use, ensuring that our innovations contribute positively and ethically to revolutionizing the tech landscape," Sharma added.

Strict licensing, ethical AI conversations, and prohibition of unethical AI characters are some key measures to reduce the risk of misuse and maintain security standards, he said.

