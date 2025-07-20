Mint Explainer: Is OpenAI exaggerating the powers of its new ChatGPT Agent?
Leslie D'Monte 8 min read 20 Jul 2025, 01:58 PM IST
Summary
OpenAI has flagged the agent as high-risk under its safety framework. Is this just marketing hype or a sign that AI agents are genuinely becoming more powerful and autonomous?
On Thursday, OpenAI launched its autonomous ChatGPT Agent, a tool that's capable of finding and buying things online, managing your calendar, and booking you an appointment with a doctor. It's essentially a digital assistant that doesn’t just provide information but complete actual tasks.
