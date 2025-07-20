The agent can browse websites, run code, analyse data, and even create slide decks or spreadsheets—all based on your instructions. It combines the strengths of OpenAI’s earlier tools—operator (which could navigate the web) and deep research (which could analyse and summarise information)—into a single system. You stay in control throughout: ChatGPT asks for permission before doing anything important, and you can stop or take over at any time. This new capability is available to Pro, Plus, and Team users through the tools dropdown.