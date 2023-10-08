ChatGPT as a therapist: Should you trust AI chatbots for your mental health issues?
ChatGPT for mental health issues: A MIT and Arizona State University study has revealed the perception determining mental health artificial intelligence (AI) tools.
ChatGPT found itself at the centre of debate when Lilian Weng expressed her emotional satisfaction with the chatbot. "Never tried therapy before but this is probably it?" the manager at OpenAI posted on the platform, X (formerly Twitter). Critics swiftly responded, voicing concerns over the trivialisation of mental well-being.