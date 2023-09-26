Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Ai / Artificial Intelligence/  ChatGPT can now talk to you. Here's how to use the newly released features by OpenAI

ChatGPT can now talk to you. Here's how to use the newly released features by OpenAI

1 min read 26 Sep 2023, 09:51 AM IST Aman Gupta

OpenAI's ChatGPT now has voice and image capabilities, allowing users to have voice conversations and include images in conversations.

(FILES) This illustration picture shows the AI (Artificial Intelligence) smartphone app ChatGPT surrounded by other AI Apps in Vaasa, on June 6, 2023. US comedian Sarah Silverman and two other authors have sued Open AI over copyright infringement in the latest pushback by creatives since the company's release of ChatGPT took the world by storm. The trio also filed a suit against Facebook parent company Meta, whose less known open source models also used pirated downloads of their books for training purposes, the suit alleged. In both lawsuits, which were filed on July 7, 2023, in a California court, the authors accuse the tech companies of using their books to train their AI models and are claiming a series of copyright infringements. (Photo by OLIVIER MORIN / AFP)

Microsoft backed startup OpenAI announced new features for its generative AI based chatbot ChatGPT. The chatbot now gets voice and image capabilites that will allow users to get responses from ChatGPT using five different voices and get responses on the images submitted by them.

In a post on X, informing about the new features for viral chatbot, OpenAI wrote, “ChatGPT can now see, hear, and speak. Rolling out over next two weeks, Plus users will be able to have voice conversations with ChatGPT (iOS & Android) and to include images in conversations (all platforms)."

“They (voice and image capabilites) offer a new, more intuitive type of interface by allowing you to have a voice conversation or show ChatGPT what you’re talking about." the Sam Altman led company said in a subsequent blogpost.

ChatGPT can now talk to you:

ChatGPT will now have the ability to answer the queries in five different voices which can selected by users according to their preferences. OpenAI says that it took help from professional voice actors to create each voice while also using the company's own speech recognition system Whisper in order to transcribe spoken words into text.

The new voice abilities of ChatGPT are powered by a new text-to-speech model that OpenAI claims is capable of generating human-like audio from just text and a few seconds of sample speech, opening doors to many ‘creative and accessibility-focused applications’.

OpenAI is also collaborating with other companies to leverage the power of this new technology. Spotify has also partnered with the AI startup in order to translate podcasts into additional language in the podcaster's own voices.

ChatGPT can see:

OpenAI is using the multimodal abilites of GPT-3.5 and GPT-4 in order to power the Image understanding of ChatGPT. Users can now upload one or more images to ask ChatGPT questions like explore the contents of my fridge to plan a meal, or analyze a complex graph for work-related data.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 26 Sep 2023, 09:51 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.