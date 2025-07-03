ChatGPT, Claude and Gemini not helping? Here's how to fix your prompts for better output

AI chatbots like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google’s Gemini, and Anthropic’s Claude are increasingly woven into the fabric of daily life, assisting with everything from writing and coding to travel planning and customer service. But if you are not impressed with the results, the problem may not lie with the bot. Instead, it could be your prompt.

According to an AP report, industry experts and the chatbot creators themselves agree: the key to unlocking accurate, creative and useful responses lies in how you communicate with these tools. Whether you are seeking help drafting a speech or planning a holiday, refining your input can make all the difference.

1. Be Specific: Vague Queries Get Vague Answers Unlike a traditional web search, AI chatbots do not respond well to keyword-heavy or ambiguous instructions. “Ensure your prompts are clear, specific, and provide enough context,” OpenAI advises. Rather than asking it to simply “design a logo,” users should include the business name, industry, colour preferences and design style.

The more detailed the request, the more personalised the response.

2. Do not Stop at One Prompt: Refine and Reword Chatbot interactions are not one-and-done. Think of them more as a conversation. OpenAI recommends tweaking the wording, simplifying complex requests, or adding fresh context to achieve better output.

Google echoes this in its Gemini prompting guide, noting that users should be ready to experiment with different phrasing. Iteration is key. If the first response falls flat, adjust and try again.

3. Set a Tone and Know Your Audience You can shape the tone and voice of an AI's output by explicitly stating the style you want: professional, casual, humorous or formal. Chatbots can also adjust their language depending on the intended audience, whether it is schoolchildren or industry experts.

This helps create responses that are not just accurate, but appropriately pitched.

4. Add Context: Make It Personal Generic inputs yield generic answers. If you ask for a “weeklong itinerary in London,” the bot might list the city’s usual tourist hotspots. But add context, such as your interests, budget, travel dates and group details, and the result becomes a far more tailored and relevant plan.

As Google’s guidance notes, examples and background information help the AI understand exactly what you need.

5. Control the Output, Less Can Be More If you are overwhelmed by long-winded responses, you can take control by setting limits. Ask the chatbot to respond in a specific format or with a word count cap, for example, “Explain in under 150 words,” or “Summarise in five bullet points.”

This kind of constraint pushes the AI to be concise and focused, helping users absorb complex topics more easily.