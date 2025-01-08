ChatGPT could replace telemarketers, teachers and traders
Summary
- Here’s why that is no bad thing
AFTER DECADES of blue-collar jobs being snatched up by machines, advanced chatbots are now breathing down white collars. “Generative" artificial-intelligence (AI) tools, such as ChatGPT, have made significant progress in crafting human-sounding language and grasping context. So much so that they have leapfrogged humans in some tasks. This could make as many as 300m jobs redundant globally, according to Goldman Sachs, a bank. Several new papers consider which sectors will face the biggest shake-up (see chart).