ChatGPT could replace telemarketers, teachers and traders

A recent study by OpenAI, the startup that created ChatGPT, looked at the potential for automation across 1,016 occupations. Humans and AI separately rated how well software powered by large language models (LLMs), which are trained on vast chunks of the internet and then fine-tuned to specific functions, could undertake 19,000 tasks involved in the jobs. If the software, such as OpenAI’s GPT-4, was deemed able to reduce the time it takes humans to complete the task by at least half, without a drop in quality, the task was considered ripe for AI replacement (a score of one meant that the whole occupation could be done in half the time).