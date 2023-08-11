OpenAI 's ChatGPT will now allow users to set ‘custom instructions’ feature in a bid to allow users to have more control over the way popular chatbot responds to prompts by the users. The custom preferences feature allows users to add preferences or requirements that they would like ChatGPT to consider before generating its responses.

The feature was first released on 20 July and was only available to beta users who purchased a $20 per month ChatGPT Plus subscription. However, the Sam Altman-led company is now rolling out the feature to all users, regardless of their premium subscription status.

“We’ve heard your feedback about the friction of starting each ChatGPT conversation afresh. Through our conversations with users across 22 countries, we’ve deepened our understanding of the essential role steerability plays in enabling our models to effectively reflect the diverse contexts and unique needs of each person." OpenAI said in a release in July.

“ChatGPT will consider your custom instructions for every conversation going forward. The model will consider the instructions every time it responds, so you won’t have to repeat your preferences or information in every conversation." the release further read.

The company had given an example of how a teacher crafting a lesson plan doesn't have to continuously keep repeating that they are teaching third grade instead ChatGPT will remember this information after saving it once using Custom instructions feature.

Notably, the new custom instructions feature is not available in the EU and UK, but OpenAI says it will soon extend this feature to those parts as well.

How to use ChatGPT custom instructions feature on Web ?

1) OpenAI has said that the custom instructions feature can be accessed via the web as well as Android or iOS apps.

2) In order to use the new feature via web, users can go to settings and click on Beta features.

3) Click on opt into custom instructions and custom instructions will appear when you click on your name.

How to use ChatGPT custom instructions feature on iOS/ Android?

1) Open ChatGPT app on iOS or Android

2) Click on New Features and turn on Custom instructions

3) Your Custom instructions will now appear in the settings