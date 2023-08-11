ChatGPT ‘custom instructions’ feature now available to all users. Here's how to to use it1 min read 11 Aug 2023, 12:37 PM IST
OpenAI's ChatGPT now allows users to set custom instructions, giving them more control over the chatbot's responses. The feature is available to all users, not just premium subscribers. However, it is not available in the EU and UK.
OpenAI's ChatGPT will now allow users to set ‘custom instructions’ feature in a bid to allow users to have more control over the way popular chatbot responds to prompts by the users. The custom preferences feature allows users to add preferences or requirements that they would like ChatGPT to consider before generating its responses.