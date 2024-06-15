ChatGPT is a marvel of multilingualism

THE HYPE that followed ChatGPT’s public launch last year was, even by the standards of tech innovations, extreme. OpenAI’s natural-language system creates recipes, writes computer code and parodies literary styles. Its latest iteration can even describe photographs. It has been hailed as a technological breakthrough on a par with the printing press. But it has not taken long for huge flaws to emerge, too. It sometimes “hallucinates" non-facts that it pronounces with perfect confidence, insisting on those falsehoods when queried. It also fails basic logic tests.