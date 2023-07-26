comScore
After launching an IOS app for ChatGPT, OpenAI has now made the AI chatbot available for Android user as well. ChatGPT is now available on Play Store for Android users.

Till now, ChatGPT is not available for all the Android users worldwide, but in selected countries. In its latest tweet, OpenAI informed that the AI chatbot is live on Google Play Store

Updated: 26 Jul 2023, 06:34 AM IST
