OpenAI's ChatGPT is live on Google Play Store. Know how to download
1 min read
26 Jul 2023, 06:33 AM IST
Livemint
OpenAI has launched its AI chatbot, ChatGPT, on the Google Play Store for Android users in selected countries, expanding its availability beyond iOS
After launching an IOS app for ChatGPT, OpenAI has now made the AI chatbot available for Android user as well. ChatGPT is now available on Play Store for Android users.
Till now, ChatGPT is not available for all the Android users worldwide, but in selected countries. In its latest tweet, OpenAI informed that the AI chatbot is live on Google Play Store
