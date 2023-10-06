ChatGPT maker OpenAI plans to start making its own AI chips. Here's why it's important
ChatGPT maker OpenAI is looking to manufacture its own artificial intelligence chips that are required to run the hugely popular chatbot. According to a Reuters report, OpenAI is exploring the option to manufacture its own chipset and is even evaluating a potential acquisition target.