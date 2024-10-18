OpenAI introduces a dedicated ChatGPT app for Windows. Here’s how you can download and use it

OpenAI has launched the ChatGPT app for Windows, but currently only for paid subscribers. The app offers a shortcut for quick access and includes features from other versions, though some options are missing. A complete version for all users is set to arrive later this year.

Aman Gupta
Updated18 Oct 2024, 02:39 PM IST
A ChatGPT OpenAI virtual assistant webpage chatbot on a laptop computer, arranged in Riga, Latvia, on Friday, Aug. 16, 2024. The public release of advanced generative AI tools such as Google�s Gemini,�Meta�AI, and�OpenAI�s�ChatGPT�over the past two years has heightened fears that millions of workers could be displaced. Photographer: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg
OpenAI has finally released the Windows application for ChatGPT, ending the long wait for Windows users to try the chatbot via a native app. Notably, ChatGPT had already been available as a standalone app for Android, iOS, and macOS, but Windows users had to contend with either the built-in Copilot app or navigating to the ChatGPT website.

However, there's a catch: the ChatGPT Windows app is currently only available to the company's paid members, including ChatGPT Plus, Enterprise, Team, and Edu users. A fully-fledged ChatGPT app for all users is slated for release later this year.

Making the announcement for ChatGPT's Windows app in a post on X(formerly Twitter), OpenAI wrote, "Today, ChatGPT Plus, Enterprise, Team, and Edu users can start testing an early version of the Windows desktop app. Get faster access to ChatGPT on your PC with the Alt + Space shortcut."

How to download ChatGPT app on Windows: 

- To download the ChatGPT app on Windows, you can navigate to the OpenAI website here

- Click on 'Test an early version of the Windows app' and you will be redirected to the Microsoft store to download the app

- After the download is complete, sign in using you paid ChatGPT account to use the application

What's new with ChatGPT Windows app? 

The ChatGPT Windows app comes with a dedicated Alt + Space key shortcut that allows users to quickly access the AI chatbot. Additionally, there is a minimizable window in the app that enables users to access ChatGPT while performing other tasks. All the features available in the ChatGPT macOS, Android, and iOS applications are also included in the Windows app, such as the ability to upload photos and access GPT-4 and OpenAI's O1 preview.

However, a few new features are not yet available in the Windows app, such as the advanced voice mode and integration with OpenAI's GPT store.

 

 

First Published:18 Oct 2024, 02:39 PM IST
