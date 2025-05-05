ChatGPT overtakes Elon Musk’s X in monthly traffic after viral Ghibli-style image trend

After being spooked early this year with the launch of China's DeepSeek AI, OpenAI has not taken any chances and rolled out one AI feature after another to keep ChatGPT's relevance as the dominant player in the AI rat race. The effort seems to have worked for the Microsoft backed startup as the latest numbers from Similarweb show that ChatGPT has now surpassed X (formerly Twitter) in terms of monthly page views.

Advertisement

The data reveals that ChatGPT garnered 4.786 billion views over the last 28 days compared to the 4.028 billion views garnered by the social media company. ChatGPT has been solidifying its lead over X in the last 4 months consistently.

Similarweb data shows that ChatGPT didn't surpass X on any day in January but there some days it did in February. By March, ChatGPT went past X in pageviews everyday except the weekend and in April, the AI chatbot finally took a lead over X.

Notably, ChatGPT had its viral moment in March when its new native image generation abilities for GPT-4o led to a massive trend on social media where users converted their images into Studio Ghibli style or real life action figures.

Advertisement

OpenAI's plan for a social network: The comparison between ChatGPT and X is important at a time when reports suggest that OpenAI is planning its own social media network. A report by The Verge last month revealed that OpenAI's social media project is in early stages and the idea behind the new project is said to be to help people share better content while also getting access to unique real-time user data that rivals like X and Meta already have.

Meanwhile, X owned by Elon Musk, was last month sold to the billionaire's AI company and merged into an entity called xAI Holdings. Musk has looked to more closely integrate AI features within the app including giving users access to Grok right from the page and more recently curating the user feed by using a version of Grok.