OpenAI's generative artificial intelligence platform ChatGPT on Friday responded to the feedback regarding the lazy behavior from GPT4. Through its official X handle, ChatGPT said that model behavior can be unpredictable and they are looking into fixing the issues. The development comes as users reported widespread issues on the AI platform with many attributing it to a software bug.

Gemini-powered Google Bard vs ChatGPT vs Copilot vs: Decoding the battle of AI chatbots “we've heard all your feedback about GPT4 getting lazier! we haven't updated the model since Nov 11th, and this certainly isn't intentional. model behavior can be unpredictable, and we're looking into fixing it," ChatGPT's official handle said in a post on X.

Earlier, a number of tech experts, company executives, and others raised several issues with ChatGPT claiming that the AI platform is refusing to answer many prompts and is generating dull responses frequently. The users complained that instead of completing the given task, ChatGPT is laying out steps for the people on how to complete those tasks.

The complaints around the performance of ChatGPT throw some light on the fine-tuning adjustments, OpenAI regularly makes on the AI model and how it has huge potential to impact its responses. Earlier in March, some minor changes to the software led to ChatGPT generating some dumb responses.

GPT store launch postponed The launch of an online marketplace by OpenAI, providing users with access to diverse personalized chatbots is postponed to 2024. This delay is linked to the disturbances resulting from the removal and subsequent reinstatement of Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman.

"While we had expected to release it this month, a few unexpected things have been keeping us busy!" an email from the company said.

The GPT store launch is being termed as a strategic maneuver that places the artificial intelligence startup in a favorable position to withstand competition in an increasingly competitive market.

