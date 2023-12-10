The controversies around Elon Musk's generative AI platform Grok are nowhere near stopping as ChatGPT on Saturday shared a screenshot where Grok had responded to a prompt exactly like ChatGPT and the response even mentioned OpenAI, the developer of ChatGPT. The development reignited the buzz around Grok being trained on OpenAI's code, a charge Musk has denied. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Elon Musk was quick to hit back at ChatGPT's post and hinted that the response looks similar as ChatGPT scraped all the data from this platform for training.

Elon Musk is looking serious about the feedback he is getting about Grok and is responding to some of the good and bad comments. In another instance, Elon Musk reacted with laughing emojis to a user who shared some smart responses by the AI platform. The social media user also mentioned that Grok is the best AI model ever made.

ChatGPT vs Grok OpenAI's ChatGPT and xAI's Grok work on largely the same prompt-based structures. However, Grok has access to some real-time information through social media platform X, while the basic version of ChatGPT generates information only up to 2021. One needs to pay to buy the Plus version of ChatGPT in order to get access to real-time information through the Internet.

Grok remained in the news after its launch as some people out that the xAI's chatbot may have been trained on OpenAI code. It was another case of Grok refusing access to information based on OpenAI's use case policy.

"The issue here is that the web is full of ChatGPT outputs, so we accidentally picked up some of them when we trained Grok on a large amount of web data. This was a huge surprise to us when we first noticed it. For what it's worth, the issue is very rare and now that we're aware of it we'll make sure that future versions of Grok don't have this problem. Don't worry, no OpenAI code was used to make Grok," Igor Babuschkin, an X user affiliated with xAI said while talking about possible reasons.

