ChatGPT to soon replace Google Assistant on Android? Here's what we know so far
OpenAI is working on making ChatGPT easier to use for Android users, including the addition of a Quick Settings tile to launch the voice assistant mode.
The artificial intelligence race is set to heat up, with Google reportedly planning to add generative AI-based capabilities to its Google Assistant. Meanwhile, it seems that OpenAI isn't planning to be too far behind, with a recent report from Android Authority suggesting that ChatGPT could soon get the ability to be used as a native voice assistant on Android.