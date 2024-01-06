ChatGPT to soon replace Google Assistant on Android? Here's what we know so far

The artificial intelligence race is set to heat up, with Google reportedly planning to add generative AI-based capabilities to its Google Assistant. Meanwhile, it seems that OpenAI isn't planning to be too far behind, with a recent report from Android Authority suggesting that ChatGPT could soon get the ability to be used as a native voice assistant on Android. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Android Authority report noted that ChatGPT version 1.2023.352, released last month, added a new activity called com.openai.voice.assistant.AssistantActivity. The new activity is disabled by default, but after manually enabling it and launching the app, a 'swirling animation' appears, similar to the animation seen when using the in-app voice assistant ChatGPT.

However, the report notes that the new feature may not be fully ready yet, as the ChatGPT app's manifest still lacks many crucial declarations needed to make ChatGPT the 'default digital assistant app'.

OpenAI may also be working on making ChatGPT easier to use for Android users. The Android Authority report states that the latest ChatGPT app now comes with a Quick Settings tile, which is intended to launch ChatGPT's voice assistant mode. However, using this new feature may require a ChatGPT Plus subscription.

What happens if ChatGPT can become the default digital assistant? If users are able to make ChatGPT their default digital assistant app on Android, they could launch the OpenAI-powered voice assistant by long pressing the home button or swiping up from the bottom corner. However, the ChatGPT app may still not be able to create custom hotwords or respond to existing ones, since it requires access to privileged APIs that are only available to trusted pre-installed apps.

OpenAI had unveiled ChatGPT's voice capabilities in an update in September last year. The company had said that its generative AI-based chatbot would be able to answer user queries in five different voices. OpenAI had also said that it took the help of professional voice actors to create each voice.

